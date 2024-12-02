Vantiv, Columbia Bank team up for payments solutions

The multi-year agreement will support Columbia Banks network of branches in the Northwestern US. Columbia Bank, a full-service commercial bank, is headquartered in Tacoma, Wash., serving communities in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

Vantivs merchant services program will provide the ability for Columbias business customers to accept multiple electronic forms of payment such as debit, credit and gift cards across various channels, whether at brick-and-mortar stores or in card not present including online and through mobile devices. With data-driven solutions like Vantiv iQ, Columbia Banks clients will have access to a robust, web-based reporting tool that gives business owners actionable insights to run their companies more efficiently and effectively.

More than that, Vantiv, which works with financial institutions of all sizes, provides merchant services at nearly 5,000 banking branches throughout the US.