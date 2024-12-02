Vantiv and Warburg to allegedly acquire RBC and BMOs US payments unit

Moneris US, a division of Canadian payments processing company Moneris, could fetch as much as USD 600 million in a sale private.

Private equity shops Bain Capital, Silver Lake Management, Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe and Advent International are allegedly also pursuing Moneris US.

Representatives for Bank of Montreal, Moneris, Silver Lake, Royal Bank, Warburg Pincus, Welsh Carson and Vantiv declined to comment. Representatives for Advent, Bain, Cielo and First Data did not respond to requests for comment.