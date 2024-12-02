Valassis leverages TV and radio ads to enable personalised offers

Valassis is an intelligent media provider that enables advertisers to leverage their existing broadcast media to trigger second-screen experiences on any mobile device without the need to invest in additional hardware, company representatives say.

The platform enables advertisers to send targeted offers directly from their TV, radio and streaming ads to the consumer’s mobile wallet. Viewers are targeted based on their age, gender, location and media consumption behaviour. These offers can be automatically inserted into Apple Wallet and Google Wallet.

Advertisers can integrate the solution into their own mobile applications with Valassis’ SDK. The solution is completely opt-in for consumers, because the branded app will request access to their mobile devices’ microphones. Once consumers agree to the access, Valassis Audible Offers will manage and report on campaigns from its cloud-based administration portal, where real-time performance data is tracked and analysed for future optimization as needed, according to nfcworld.com.

Valassis has also partnered with TV advertising platform ACTV8me to enable advertisers to engage with consumers through ACTV8me’s Mobii mobile media wallet app which is capable of attributing the purchase of a product — either online or in store — to a particular commercial, the site continues.