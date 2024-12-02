VAI selects SAP Concur to digitalise financial processes

The partnership gives VAI customers access to SAP Concur software through a cloud-based application integrated with VAI’s S2K Enterprise software platform, offering solutions such as: Concur Expense, Concur Invoice, Concur Hipmunk, and Concur Travel.

SAP Concur’s offerings include digital expense management, accounts payable invoice automation, booking within Concur Travel with trusted partners, and GPS capability for mileage tracking. These solutions are all available on a mobile application, which makes it easy for employees to book travel and input expenses on the go, thus adding transparency into the expense management and invoicing process.

VAI is a mid-market ERP software developer focused on automating critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, retail and multiple service sectors. VAI develops solutions that leverage analytics, business intelligence, mobility, and cloud technology.