VAI partners Comdata for integrated payment solution software

As per the agreement, users of VAI’s S2K ERP software will gain access to integrated financial tools that enable organizations to manage data, process transactions, and optimize spending on key business purchases.

US-based Comdata processes purchases, payroll and accounts payable for companies in a range of industries.

VAI is an independent mid-market ERP software developer that provides configurable solutions and the ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, specialty retail and service sectors.