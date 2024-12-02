USPS to take off Global eCommerce Marketplace experiment

GeM stands for Global eCommerce Marketplace, an indicative of the companys global ambitions. The program is similar to eBays Global Shipping Program, began testing in 2012, and has continued to expand since then, ecommercebytes.com reports.

Via the USPS programme, US merchants display duties and taxes to international shoppers; when merchants receive a GeM order, they send it to the GeM processing facility in the US. After the item arrives at the GeM processing facility, the postal operator informs that it or its supplier will inspect the item for verification and security, as well as prepare and arrange for the items international shipment and delivery to the overseas address., the source cites.