Users see cryptocurrency a risky investment, ING survey reveals

According to survey results, 66% of European respondents said that they have heard of cryptocurrencies. The figure stands at 57% in the US and 70% in Australia, respectively. However, when asked if they own some cryptocurrency, only 9% of Europeans, 7% of Australians, and 8% of Americans respectively, answered “yes.”

Furthermore, 25% of European respondents, 15% of Australians, and 21% of US respondents said that they expect to own cryptocurrency in the future.

Still, the report also reveals that 40-49% Europeans do not want to change how they make payments for everyday transactions, and 47% do not want to receive their take-home pay in cryptos.

The respondents, who have heard of, own or expect to own Bitcoin, were also asked whether they view cryptocurrency investments as more risky to investing in stock markets, real estate, government bonds, gold, etc.

The ING International Survey Mobile Banking 2018 was conducted on nearly 15,000 people across Europe, the USA and Australia.