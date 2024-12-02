Usechain to create self-sovereign identity blockchain

Usechain aims to fuse technologies with off-chain identities to create a public blockchain ecosystem based on real identity, addressing the issue of distrust due to anonymity in current blockchain projects, while maintaining uncompromised security.

Usechain seeks to achieve a balance between scalability and security by merging their Randomized Proof of Work (RPOW) consensus-building mechanism built on identity with a multi-tiered, shared network to make transactions safe. Real identity information will be encrypted for privacy, but mapped for legal assurance and only made available to governments for investigations against criminal actions.

By identity mapping, it will allow Usechain to meet the Know Your Customer (KYC) standards of traditional financial institutions, making it compliant with applications outside of its own ecosystem. Potential applications Include finance, IoT, supply chain, social network, and games.