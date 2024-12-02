USD 12 billion for online retail in India by 2016

The industry’s profit jumped from rs 1500 cr in 2007-08 to nearly USD 3.1 billion (Rs 13,900 crore) in 2012-13 – or a compounded annual growth rate of 56%.

Chairperson of Industry Research, Rahul Prithiani, claims that organized online retailing will increase to around 18% in 2016 from nearly 8% as of now. In the US and the UK, the share of online retail is around 9-10%.

