USAT, Setomatic bring m-payment, loyalty program to commercial laundry market

By the end of 2015, Setomatic Systems has indicated that approximately 25,000 SpyderWash Elite laundry machines, supported by USA Technologies’ ePort Connect Service, are set to support NFC mobile payments.

Setomatic’s SpyderWash technology is a wireless payment system that accommodates coin, credit, debit, loyalty cards and NFC-enabled mobile payments. USAT, through its ePort Connect Service, is the exclusive provider of cashless payment services for Setomatic’s SpyderWash system. The Softcard app enables mobile payments at NFC payment terminals using a secure architecture and support for card tokenization while also serving up offers and loyalty programs at locations such as the SpyderWash Elite.

The Setomatic mobile payments, offers and loyalty program through Softcard is anticipated to begin in October 2014 and last through calendar 2015.

Setomatic is a privately owned and operated developer and manufacturer of both open and closed loop card payment systems, drop coin meters and electronic timers for the commercial laundry industry with manufacturing and engineering facilities in US and in Israel.

Softcard is the US mobile commerce joint venture created by AT&T, T-Mobile USA and Verizon Wireless.

USA Technologies is a provider of wireless, cashless payment and M2M telemetry solutions for small-ticket, self-serve retailing industries. ePort Connect is the company’s flagship service platform, a PCI-compliant, end-to-end suite of cashless payment and telemetry services tailored to fit the needs of small ticket, self-service retailing industries. USA Technologies also provides a number of cashless acceptance technologies including its NFC-ready ePort G-series, ePort Mobile for customers on the go, and QuickConnect, an API Web service for developers.

