USAePay rolls out apps for Infinite Peripherals mobile devices

Dedicating a new integrated application for Linea Pro users, the USAePay Linea Pro app enables credit cards acceptance through a handheld device with the USAePay point-of-sale credit card payment system. The app processes a quick sale or refund, scans barcodes and swipes for payment.

The USAePay LP application supports the following IPC devices: Infinea Tab M, Infinea Tab 4 and Infinea Tab 2, which all connect to an iPad; and the Linea Pro 5 and Linea Pro 4, which work with an iPhone or iPod touch.

In recent news, Infinite Peripherals has partnered with Mercury Payment Systems, a payment technology and service provider for small to mid-sized businesses.