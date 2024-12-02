USA Technologies expands ePort Connect, adds ePort Online function

ePort Online gives customers a way to accept credit and debit payments for goods and services online, from any computer or mobile device, and to retain secure, encrypted customer account information for scheduled and subscription payment.

Integrated Payment Services, which was introduced earlier in 2014, is an extension of ePort Connect, and is designed to serve the needs of vending businesses by extending the benefits of ePort Connect across multiple aspects of a self-serve business.

USA Technologies is a provider of wireless, cashless payment and M2M telemetry solutions for small-ticket, self-serve retailing industries. ePort Connect is the company’s flagship service platform, a PCI-compliant, end-to-end suite of cashless payment and telemetry services specially tailored to fit the needs of small ticket, self-service retailing industries. USA Technologies also provides a broad line of cashless acceptance technologies including its NFC-ready ePort G-series, ePort Mobile for customers on the go, and QuickConnect, an API Web service for developers.