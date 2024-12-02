US: Western Union, Skype enter payment agreement

Under the deal, Skype customers can top up their accounts at more than 50,000 Western Union Agent locations across the US.

This strategic alliance is part of Western Union’s strategy to enable digital-age participation by using a walk-in payment solution for consumers. Consumers can now use Western Union services to purchase Skype Credit, which enables calls to mobile and landlines worldwide. Calling rates start as low as 1 cent per minute. Skype Credit also offers the ability to send text messages directly from Skype to mobile phones. Skype has over 300 million active users and many of those users are also Western Union customers.