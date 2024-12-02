US: well over 60 percent customers expect drone-supplied parcels by 2020 - report

Moreover, 36% of consumers expect to receive a drone-delivered package by 2017, according to the 2015 Future of Retail Study issued by the digital marketing firm Walker Sands. Consumers are shopping online more frequently for more kinds of products and 79% of the surveyed respondents say that drone delivery to their doorstep within an hour of placing an order would make them more likely to shop with a retailer.

More than three-quarters of consumers are willing to pay for drone delivery, with 48% saying they would pay at least USD 5 per order. Only 23% of consumers say they aren’t willing to pay for drone delivery, suggesting rapid delivery by air is fertile ground for retailers like Amazon that plan to push the limits of fast delivery. Consumers are open to getting a variety of products delivered via drone, with the highest percentage being open to books (74%) and clothing and apparel (73%). When it comes to barriers, those not willing to get any products delivered via drone (12%) are most worried about safety (74%), cost (69%), privacy (64%) and theft (58%).

The study was conducted on 1,400 online consumers across the US on their spending behaviors in 2014 and preferences for future spending. The survey analysed consumer behavior and preferences for making purchases online and in store. Responses were further broken down by demographics, including age and gender.

