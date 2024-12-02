US: Verifone, First Data to enable EMV acceptance inside gas stations, convenience stores

As a result, Commander Site Controller from Verifone is now certified for EMV acceptance with First Data’s Rapid Connect. This solution enables operators to remotely update fuel prices, tax rates and promotions in real time from any web-enabled device or mobile app.

First Data is a global payment technology solutions company headquartered in the US. Verifone is a payment and commerce enablement technology and services provider with approximately 29 million devices and terminals deployed worldwide.