US: UPS acquires i-parcel

The acquisition complements UPS international cross-border logistics capabilities from the US and UK to over 100 countries.

Alan Gershenhorn, UPS executive vice president and chief commercial officer, has informed that cross-border ecommerce will reach USD 105 billion in 2014 and, by 2018, it will exceed USD 300 billion with 130 million cross-border online shoppers.

i-parcel global ecommerce merchants connect to over 100 million global shoppers with an integrated platform that provides a localised look and feel on the respective merchants website. The i-parcel platform supports merchants websites with a local language welcome mat, fraud protection, locally converted prices (including customs duties and taxes) in local currency and value enhancing features. These features enable consumers in over 100 countries to shop online in the US and UK.