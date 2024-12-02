US, UK, China top online goods exporters

Additionally, for more than a third (34%) of UK online shoppers, online purchases account for at least a quarter of their total monthly spend, according to the `Seizing The Cross-Border Opportunity` report issued by Forrester market research company and commissioned by FedEx logistics company. Clothing and apparel are the most popular online purchase in the UK, along with books, footwear and music, and cross-border shipments take a significant share.

Online buying behaviour is currently representing more than USD 1 trillion in global sales per year and is forecasted to nearly double by 2019. The study was conducted on more than 9,000 respondents in 17 countries and territories, along with interviews with small-and-medium businesses with cross-border operations. Approximately 500 respondents were surveyed from the UK.