US: Trucoin launches MasterCard and Visa branded Bitcoin buying solutions

Consumers across Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Carolina and Texas can now receive access to the platform, which boasts social login integration for Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+, as well as MasterCard and Visa payment options.

Chris Brunner, president and co-founder of Trucoin, informs that the company has invested in a fraud prevention system which allows customers to accept debit and credit cards and which does not require a human to manually review the account.

The launch in question comes after Trucoin has opened its buying service to an invitation-only private beta and before the service aims to increase its reach to 33 US states.

Though it is starting its push in the US, Trucoin’s agenda is to service 100 countries, providing services in 10 languages through a single Bitcoin brokerage system.