US state looks to ID management solution powered by blockchain

The initiative is called MyPass and it is funded by a USD 100,000 grant from The Mayor’s Challenge, a competition sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies that awards grants to innovative cities. Among project participants we name Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services and Dell Medical School at the University of Texas.

The planned end-product is a platform that gathers digital copies of an individual’s records and IDs under one cellphone number or email address, rendering physical copies redundant. Instead of storing data across a number of individually-managed databases, all of a person’s interactions with different services could be recorded on a single ledger using a blockchain, with a validated body of agencies and individuals verifying each interaction as it occurs.

The idea came from similar programs implemented in refugee camps, such as World Food Programme Building Blocks in Jordan, which keeps family accounts on a “permissioned,” or private, variant of the Ethereum blockchain.