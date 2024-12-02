US: Starbucks Mobile Order & Pay launches nationwide

The service, which allows Starbucks customers to place orders via the company’s mobile application ahead of arrival at their local store, was previously available in several thousand locations across the US while in beta testing for users on iOS devices.

The company has unveiled that the service is now available in more than 7,400 stores, including those in New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Additionally, Mobile Order & Pay is now available to Android users.

The idea with Mobile Order & Pay is that customers can select food and beverage items from the in-app menu, select which store they want to pick up from by referencing an included store list and map, then pay using their Starbucks card to complete the transaction.

Cards can also be reloaded in the app as necessary using saved payment card information or Apple Pay.

When customers then arrive at the location, they simply walk up to the counter and ask for their mobile order.

Following the nationwide launch, Starbucks says it will work to bring the mobile ordering system to international markets, beginning with company-owned stores in the UK and Canada in October 2015.