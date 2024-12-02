US Starbucks customers purchase via Mobile Order & Pay

According to NFC World Mobile Order & Pay service represents close to 20% of all mobile payments in store. Mobile Order & Pay represents more than 10% of total transactions at peak across more than 2,700 stores in the US. According to the company’s representative in several hundreds of those US stores, Mobile Order & Pay represents more than a fifth of transactions at peak.

Mobile payments have gone up with 1% from April 2016, and now account for approximately 25% of all transactions taking place at Starbucks’ US locations.

Mobile Order & Pay was launched across all US locations in September 2015 and was followed by launches in the UK in October and Canada later in the same month.