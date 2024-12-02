US shoppers prefer Android Pay

According to a research from Walker Sands, a retailer’s own mobile app comes in second place with 12%, followed by Apple Pay (11%) and Samsung Pay in fourth, having been used by only 3% of consumers in the US.

MasterPass has been used by 2% of the 1,433 respondents surveyed for the Future of Retail 2016 study, followed by CurrentC and Windows Phone Wallet with 1%. However, while the number of Android mobile payment users held steady since 2015, the number of Apple Pay users almost tripled from 4%.

More than a third of those surveyed (36%) have used a mobile payment app to pay in-store in the past year and 33% have used a P2P mobile payment app. The majority of consumers cite security (61%) and privacy (58%) as the two primary factors that make them hesitant to use mobile payment services.

Some consumers blamed retailers for not being “prepared for the technology” or not accepting mobile payments in enough locations.