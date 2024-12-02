US: shoppers are more into online

Brick-and-mortar retail categories registered low or flat customer satisfaction for Q4 2014, while online retail posted a year-over-year gain, according to American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), ecommercetimes.com reports.

Customer satisfaction with internet retailers rose by 5.1% to an ACSI score of 82 in Q4 2014, due to the rebound effect, the source cites. However, the gains also were fueled by smaller companies and the online business of brick-and-mortar retailers, which saw a satisfaction increase of 8% to 81. Meanwhile, many online-only companies actually suffered declines, even as they remained at the top of their category. Amazons customer satisfaction dropped 2% to 86. Overstock dropped 3% to 77, and eBay fell by 1% to 79.

Customer satisfaction with Walmarts brick-and-mortar operations has dropped, illustrating the widening gap between the best- and worst-ranked companies. At the top, Nordstrom gained 4% to 86, while Walmart dropped 4% to 68, stuck at the bottom of the category. In fact, the only brick-and-mortar retailers to improve in Q4 2014 were Nordstrom, Macys and Target.