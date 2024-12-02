US: Secure Trading introduces transaction platform for gambling operators

ST-1 manages every step of the transaction process, from player registration and player deposits, through to withdrawals. It helps operators by carrying out thorough identification, location and gambling checks, while also enabling them to process deposits, manage the back office and deal with withdrawals.

For US online gambling operators, adhering to both state and federal laws is difficult, due to the patchwork nature of online gambling legalisation. ST enables operators to achieve legislative compliance as well as providing a number of value-add features.

Secure Trading delivers online payment and security services across the globe. The company is a subsidiary of the UC Group, a global provider of ecommerce payment and IT security services.