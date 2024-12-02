US: Samsung Pay expanding to more phones, online shopping by 2016

Samsung Pay has already scored a lead over its major rivals Apple and Android, by launching its US service on September 28 with technology that is widely used at most stores.

Samsung Pay is already the most widely accepted mobile wallet in the United States because it is compatible with new and older credit card terminals and do not require any special arrangements with retailers.

At the moment, the service is restricted to devices such as the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus.

Samsung hasn’t said which countries are next in line to implement the service, although both Apple and Samsung have deals with China’s UnionPay bank that would let customers add their credit or debit cards to their respective electronic wallet services in that country.

The company claims Samsung Pay had an average of eight transactions per US user within the first four weeks of its launch.