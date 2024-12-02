US: Samsung kicks off cities tour to showcase Samsung Pay

Samsung will give consumers in Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles incentives to unlock special offers and prizes through Samsung Pay. At each stop, Samsung will partner with local retailers to provide discounts on items, hands-on activities and other experiences to give consumers an opportunity to interact with Samsung Pay.

Samsung is kicking the tour off in October at Austin City Limits Music Festival with a special Samsung Pay Block Party and will continue until November. Samsung Pay became the official mobile payment solution for the festival mentioned earlier – the solution enables festival-goers to pay for food, drinks and souvenirs with their phone.

Samsung Pay will work on Galaxy S6, S6 edge, Note5 and S6 edge+ devices operating on the AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and U.S. Cellular networks in the US.

To make a payment on Samsung Pay, users can swipe up, scan their fingerprint and pay. Samsung Pay uses tokenization, Samsung KNOX, and fingerprint authentication to provide secure payments. And, as terminals are upgraded to EMV, that security is leveraged too. Samsung Pay is compatible with most existing and new terminals, including most magnetic stripe, EMV and NFC terminals.

To participate initially, consumers need to have a participating MasterCard, Visa or American Express card issued by Bank of America, Citi, American Express or U.S. Bank. Samsung Pay also offers merchant credit cards through its relationship with Synchrony Financial and additionally, works with acquirers including First Data, Global Payments and TSYS.