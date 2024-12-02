US retailers to accept Venmo payments online

Users with Venmo accounts will be able to pay on retailer apps like Forever 21, Foot Locker, and Lululemon.

With the addition of the paltform into the checkout process of these apps, customers can use their app balance, linked cards, or bank account to shop on the mobile sites of almost all merchants that accept payments with PayPal. The peer-to-peer payments app will appear as a checkout option similar to PayPal and other mobile wallets.

Another update will allow users transfer their apps balance to their bank account instantly, for a transfer fee of USD 0.25. Currently, Venmo transfers to bank accounts are free, but take up to a day to complete.