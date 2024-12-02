US: retailers advocate abrogation of special tax treatments for Alibaba

The companies, part of the Alliance for Main Street Fairness, claim that, with the current tax regulation, local businesses are at disadvantage, washingtonpost.com reports.

US retailers and industry analysts expect Alibaba to soon launch a service targeted at local consumers. However, the company has said it remains primarily focused on the Chinese market, from which it gets most of its revenue.

Alibaba sells to US consumers through its global retail service AliExpress.