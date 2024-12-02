US registers a 12% ecommerce growth in Q1 2014

comScore has released a study that indicates a rise of ecommerce sales up to USD 56.1 billion, making Q1 2014 the 18th consecutive quarter of registered boost and the 14th consecutive quarter of a two-digit increase.

Findings reveal that mobile ecommerce shares an important part of this turnout, with USD 7.3 billion of spending occurring on smartphones and tablets, a boost of 23% from 2013, accounting for a total of USD 63.4 billion for ecommerce in general in the US.

Out of these USD 7.3 billion, 62% of consumer spending occurred via smartphones, and 38% are attributed to tablets. Desktop ecommerce rounded up to 11.7% in matters of consumers’ spending.

Some of the online product categories that stood out for Q1 2014 are apparel & accessories, consumer packaged goods, sport & fitness, digital content & subscriptions, and home & garden. All categories registered a 13% increase during the period under review.