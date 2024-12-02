US: Rakuten to acquire Ebates for USD 1 billion

As part of the deal, Rakuten is set to gain over 2.5 million customers in the US, emarketservices.com reports. Ebates members spent USD 2.2 billion on purchases in 2014.

Ebates is a coupons and discounts marketplace and focuses on the ‘cash back’ strategy, which allows users to obtain a cash percentage of the purchase by way of a cheque sent to their home through PayPal, prepaid cards and even donate the amount to an association.

