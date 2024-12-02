US Postal Service narrows losses following online shopping surge

Revenues from shipping and package delivery rose by 14.1% to USD 479 million, driven by a surge in online shopping and a deal with online retail provider Amazon to deliver packages on Sundays in some US cities.

The agency, which has lost money for 19 of the last 21 quarters, lost USD 354 million in its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, compared with the same quarter a year ago when it posted a net loss of USD 1.3 billion.

The Postal Service has been grappling with tumbling mail volumes as Americans communicate more online.