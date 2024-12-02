US: PayPal unit Braintree now powers Facebook payments

Braintrees tokenization technology is underpinning a new tool that allows Facebook Messenger users in the US to order and pay for an Uber taxi from directly within the app. Messenger users will not have to open an Uber account to use the service.

Facebook Messenger has over 700 million users, and there is clearly potential for other third-party services providers or retailers to follow Ubers lead and offer in-app payment services in the future. The new Uber link-up comes as social media companies such as Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest, as well as Facebook, have been introducing buy buttons on their platforms to cater for consumers impulse purchases.