US Payments Forum updates EMV contactless payments implementation framework

“Transit Contactless Open Payments: Technical Solution for Pay As You Go” introduces the second use case in its series addressing pay-as-you-go/single-ride fares scenarios using mobile devices, and includes the technical framework needed to make contactless open payments in this scenario a reality.

The newly added Use Case 2 – Pay As You Go/Mobile Device describes contactless payments made by NFC-enabled devices using open loop payment accounts, and provides:

background on the transit environment, including features that are unique to a transit retail environment;

a description of Use Case 1 – Pay As You Go/Card;

transit merchant, acquirer/processor and issuer requirements and considerations for both use cases;

a technical functional proposal following the three pillars of a secure EMV transaction: card authentication, cardholder verification and financial authorisation.

The next use case in the series will focus on aggregated pay-as-you-go transactions, with additional topics to be announced.

The resource series is being developed by the Transit Contactless Open Payments Working Committee, whose goal is for interested stakeholders to work to identify possible solutions that address the challenges associated with the implementation of contactless acceptance terminals at gated customer points of entry within the unique retail environment of the US and Canadian public transit market.