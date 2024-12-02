US Payments Forum releases guidelines for contactless ATM transactions

The Guidelines for Contactless ATM Transactions – A Guide for ATM Owners and Operators, developed by the ATM Working Committee focuses on contactless transactions completed with Near-Field Communication (NFC)-enabled mobile wallets and contactless-enabled chip cards and is meant to serve as a starting point for contactless implementation.

The guide includes:

the basics of contactless concepts;

ATM contactless requirements(both software and hardware);

certification, testing, and approval requirements to support contactless transactions;

the contactless ATM transaction process.

The US Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that are aimed to protect the security and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the US.