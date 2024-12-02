US: over 14% increase in Q2, 2015 ecommerce sales - report

Moreover, Q2, 2015 ecommerce sales account for 7.2% of all retail sales, or USD 1.171.5 billion, according to a recent report issued by US Commerce Department, ecommercefacts.com reports. The Census Bureau of the US Department of Commerce has announced that the estimate of US retail ecommerce sales for Q2, 2015 was USD 83.9 billion, which represents an increase of 4.2% from Q1, 2015.

The study was conducted on 10,000 firms, not including food, and is a representative sample for the over 2 million universe of retail firms. This study has been performed since 2006 and shows a continuous increase yearly by year, with ecommerce sales share more than doubling up to a total of 2.5 times since 2015.