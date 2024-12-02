US: only 2 percent of people put their money into cryptocurrencies, survey reveals

In addition, according to the survey of almost 2,000 people, less than 1% plan to buy it in the near future. While most investors say they have no interest in ever buying bitcoin, about one in four (26%) say they are intrigued by it but wont be buying it anytime soon.

The pollsters found bitcoin has yet to make significant inroads into any major subgroup of US investors: just 3% of men, 1% of women, 3% of those aged 18 to 49 and 1% of those aged 50 and older report owning it. While ownership is more common among wealthier investors, just 3% of those earning USD 90,000 or more report owning bitcoin, compared with less than 1% of lower-income investors.

These results are from the second-quarter Wells Fargo/Gallup Investor and Retirement Optimism Index survey, conducted online May 7-14, 2018, via the Gallup Panel. The poll is based on US adults with USD 10,000 or more invested in stocks, bonds or mutual funds, either within or outside a retirement savings account.