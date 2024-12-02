US online sales register boost in Q2 2015

According to the US Commerce Department US, total retail sales, by contrast, increased 1.0% from Q2 2014, and web sales accounted for nearly all of the growth. After removing ecommerce growth, all other retail sales increased only 14% in Q2 2015 versus the prior-year quarter.

Ecommerce accounted for approximately 7.2% of total retail sales during the second quarter, its highest level on record, the Commerce Department says. Total adjusted retail sales, excluding foodservice, reached USD 1.17 trillion.

When further excluding sales of automobiles and fuel, Internet Retailer calculates that ecommerce accounted for 9.2% of total retail sales during the quarter. The Commerce Department says e-retail sales excluding foodservice totaled USD 78.75 billion, up 14.4% from USD 68.86 billion a year ago. It says ecommerce accounted for approximately 6.6% of the quarter’s unadjusted total retail sales of USD 1.19 trillion. Following the same method outlined above, Internet Retailer calculates ecommerce accounted for 8.6% of unadjusted retail sales of items consumers often purchase online.

For the first six months of 2015, adjusted ecommerce sales total USD 164.31 billion or 7.1% of total retail sales (excluding foodservice) of USD 2.32 trillion. On an unadjusted basis, web sales total USD 143.59 billion, or 6.2% of total retail sales (excluding foodservice) of USD 2.29 trillion.