US online consumers shop on Amazon most of the time

The survey revealed that 45% of respondents see ecommerce as the top place they have shopped or plan to shop this season. While 2017 is the second straight year that online is the top shopping destination, it is 5 percentage points above 2016 and more than twice as popular as it was a decade ago.

76% of Americans shopping online this holiday season expect to do most of that shopping on Amazon. Walmart comes in second, but far behind, with only 8% of Americans who shop online searching or checking prices there.

When asked what’s most important when it comes to online shopping, 43% say free shipping. Furthermore, the ability to compare prices ranks second, at 26%, followed by the availability of product information at 18%.

Certainly not all shopping will be done online this holiday season. After online as the top shopping choice, big box stores such Walmart or Best Buy are the next most frequented, at 28%. Department stores rank third and are also at the lowest percentage in the survey’s history.

Despite the discussion surrounding consumer desire for unique products and the growth of transactions at local or small-business retailers, that category too has fallen in favour, with just 12% of Americans doing all or most of their holiday shopping in that type of store, the lowest level in six years, the online publication concludes.