US: Newgistics releases cross-border ecommerce shipping solution

As such, US retailers gain access to markets overseas including the UK, Europe, Asia, Australia, Russia, China and South America.

Newgistics’ international delivery solution includes delivery to 34 key global markets with plans for future expansion, tracking, direct injection into local markets and carriers to ensure local delivery expertise and pre-paid and paid in-country returns processing.

Additionally, it includes customs clearance, parcels delivered duty paid and control over packaging, email communications and other details, so retailers can maintain a consistent experience no matter where their customers reside.

According to the market research company eMarketer, global consumer online spending is forecast to reach USD 1.5 trillion in 2014 and is being driven by growth in emerging markets.

For this new service, Newgistics is partnering with the shipping company wnDirect which will manage the international transportation and customs clearance, including ID capture and duty payment management for countries where appropriate.

Parcels collected in the US will be shipped out of international gateways at Los Angeles, New York and Chicago and will then be sent to domestic delivery partners for the final mile delivery to the customer.