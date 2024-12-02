US: Monex, Switch Commerce partner to launch ATM DCC services

The DCC-enabled ATMs are located in a number of districts, including the Las Vegas Boulevard, MGM Grand Casino area, the glamorous vintage Freemont East district and ‘Miracle Mile’ shopping mall. Monex DCC is available throughout the expanding Switch Commerce ATM Network.

The Processor’s ATM clients benefit from DCC as a new revenue generator, offsetting the cross border interchange fees incurred by US ATM operators. When a foreign card is used at an ATM, the cardholder is offered DCC. With an onscreen option, they select to pay for the transaction in the currency of their card. The ATM completes the transaction and dispenses funds in USD accompanied by a detailed transaction receipt. The cardholder’s account is debited in their own currency.

Switch Commerce delivers ATM management solutions for ATM Networks and Independent ATM Deployers (IADs). Their terminal management software offers full control of an ATM portfolio from any PC, smart phone or tablet. Monex delivers multi-currency DCC solutions for transaction processors, acquirers, ATM networks, large merchant organisations, VAT refund and credit card payments/rebates companies.