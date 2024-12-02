US mobile travel sales to reach USD 64 bln in 2018 - report

According to research company eMarketer, on the strength of a 31.7% compound annual growth rate between 2013 and 2018, mobile travel sales will jump to USD 64.69 billion by 2018.

Also, eMarketer estimates that in 2014, US mobile travel sales will account for 18 % of all digital travel sales, which also include bookings made on desktops and laptops. By 2018, mobile’s share will increase to reach 37 % of total digital travel sales. All of the growth in digital travel is coming from mobile, and sales via desktops and laptops will decline slightly year over year throughout the forecast period.

Additionally, the report unveiled that digital travel sales as a category are more mature than other areas of ecommerce, and as a result, travel is losing share of overall business-to-consumer (B2C) ecommerce sales in the US. In 2013, travel made a total of 34.1% of the nearly USD 400 billion US ecommerce market. However, with digital travel growth already dropping to the single digits and retail ecommerce continuing its double-digit rise each year, travel will account for only 26.2% of the USD 666.28 billion US B2C ecommerce market in 2018.

Finally, the report unveiled that comparing just mobile sales, travel is gaining share of overall m-commerce. The estimates show that in 2014, travel will account for 31.1% of all US B2C m-commerce sales, which made a total of USD 58.50 billion in 2013. But by 2018, travel will increase its share to almost one-third, or 32.8%, of the nearly USD 200 billion in mobile commerce sales that year.