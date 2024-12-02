US mobile payments at the POS to increase 54 percent in 2016

The report, Mobile Payments in the US, 5th Edition, gives industry participants the insight they need to stay abreast of mobile payments trends, including mobile point-of-sale payments, mobile P2P and mobile commerce.

The report explores mobile payment market trends, including tokenization, loyalty/rewards to omnichannel migration, EMV, payment agnostic solutions, and mobile P2P monetization (this includes mobile payment usage trends by demographic in three segments: mobile commerce, mobile person-to-person payments, and mobile point-of-sale payments), online and mobile payment preference trends (credit card, PayPal, Visa Checkout, etc.), including direct card entry on website versus wallet options.

It also focuses on domestic and international money transfer trending, with analysis of marketplace leaders. Moreover, it analyses mobile/digital wallet payments solutions, such as Apple Pay, Android Pay, and PayPal.

Furthermore, the report analyses the factors shaping merchant-driven mobile payment models and competitive threats and solutions for card issuers and networks, mobile payments effect on card ownership and usage, and factors influencing specific card choice when making mobile POS payment.

The forecast is predicated largely on continued movement toward smartphone usage saturation and an increase in the percentage of smartphone users making mobile payments at the point-of-sale.