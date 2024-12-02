US: mobile bill payment doubles in 2013 - report

According to a survey entitled ‘2013 Billing Household Survey’ released by Fiserv, a global provider of financial services technology solutions, the number of online households which reported to have used mobile bill payment services has doubled in 2013. The growth was driven primarily by smartphone owners, among whom mobile bill payment surged by 150 % between 2012 and 2013. Consumers who pay bills using their mobile device do so primarily for convenience (70 %), anytime access (55 %) and time savings (49 %).

The study also revealed that 83 % of US consumers use two or more channels to pay bills each month. The average number of bill payment methods that consumers use rose by 10 % from 2012 to 2013, reaching an average of 3.2 channels each month. While the number of US online households that pay a bill by check declined from 61 % in 2012 to 53 % in 2013, the number of households using mobile devices and tablets for bill payment gained ground, resulting in the higher number of channels used overall.