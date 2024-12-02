US merchants faced USD 260 bln losses in retail returns in 2015 – National Retail Federation

Return rates could reach 30% or more for merchandise thats bought online, and clothing returns can be closer to 40%, cnbc.com reports.

Return rates lead also to 10% around the holiday season. Because less than half of returned goods are re-sold at full price, retailers may end up forfeiting 10% of their sales at the busiest time of year, according to Gartner Research.

Unwanted and damaged goods either get tossed out or sent through a lengthy chain of liquidators and wholesalers, paying pennies on the dollar to the retailer before eventually selling them to bargain-hunting consumers.

Third parties are trying to disrupt the traditional model for dealing with this issue. For instance, Optoro claims its technology platform optimises the efficiency for returned merchandise by finding the best re-sale price the moment the product is returned and scanned.

Sixteen of the top 20 US retailers and manufacturers use Optoros technology. Its client list includes Home Depot, Target, BJs Wholesale and Jet.com (owned by Walmart).

After being returned to a store, merchandise ends up at Optoros warehouse in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Once the merchandise arrives at the warehouse, it gets tested and inspected first. When its determined to be in working order, or refurbished and given a clean bill of health, its simultaneously listed for re-sale on Amazon, eBay, and Optoros retail site, called Blinq.com.

If an item isnt able to be refurbished easily, it goes onto a pallet of goods sold on Optoros Bulq.com website. Bulq.com buyers often dont mind doing the repairs themselves because they get a deeper discount.

Electronics make up the bulk of returned products to Optoro, at just under one-third. Home and garden merchandise makes up 20%, while baby items, clothing and other consumer electronics are another fifth of the returned products in Optoros warehouse.