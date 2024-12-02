US: MasterCard grants UL approval for personalisation validation tool to support release of EMV-based cards

Professional testing of personalised MasterCard EMV/PayPass cards is essential to ensure global card acceptance.

In addition, Debit MasterCard cards issued in the US must support the MasterCard AID and the US Maestro AID, in order to enable unaffiliated network routing required by US legislation. The newly developed MasterCard Card Personalization Validation (CPV) module in the Collis EMV Personalization Validation Tool checks if MasterCard cards are correctly personalised according to the latest MasterCard specifications. It includes the US specific personalisation profiles that ensure compliance with the Durbin Legislation.

Maxim Dyachenko, Service Line Manager Test Tools at UL’s Transaction Security division states that the Collis EMV Personalization Validation aims to validate the personalisation of the customers’ contact/contactless payment cards and mobile payment applications. With the tool issuers check the correctness of the personalisation of any EMV card application according to the latest test specifications of 7 global payment schemes.

Mr Dyachenko adds that the qualification of the MasterCard CPV version enables users US EMV card design migration since it allows issuers of MasterCard cards to speed up their personalization process, which reduces their time-to-market.

The new MasterCard CPV 7 module ensures compliance with the following requirements: M/Chip Requirements 20 September 2013, M/Chip Personalisation Data Specifications and Profiles 28 June 2013, M/Chip Card Personalisation Standard Profiles 28 June 2013, M/Chip Card Personalisation US Market Standard Profiles 21 March 2014, PayPass - M/Chip Requirements 10 April 2014 and PayPass Personalisation Data Specifications, Version 1.9 – June 2014.