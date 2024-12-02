US: Loop launches m-wallet

The LoopWallet app is available at the Apple App Store, with an Android version planned for release in April 2014. Loop is also providing the Loop Fob, a functionality which gives users the ability to swipe and store their credit or debit, gift and reward cards into their smartphones.

Loop integrates Payment Card Industry (PCI) security standard, and can store all cards (payment, gift, loyalty, reward, ID, etc.). With its patented technology, payment card data is encrypted and stored in dedicated hardware memory, within the Loop Fob or any Loop enabled device.

Partnering with payment card issuers, Loop’s technology can also generate dynamic card data every time a payment is made.