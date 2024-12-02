US: grocery product purchases online on the rising tide in 2015 – report

Researchers found online grocery shoppers are looking for specific items and sometimes grocery subscriptions, according to a research conducted by SAP SE, bizreport.com reports. 58% of the consumers are more willing to share their information via wearables, smartphones and connected devices, according to another study conducted by RocketFuel, the source cites.

StitchLabs data shows that returning online customers account for about 23% of retailers` revenue and over a year return customers spend about twice as much as new customers, with health/personal care items, clothing/accessories and home furnishings where return customers spend the most.