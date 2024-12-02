US government will accept Apple Pay m-payments starting September 2015

Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke at the White House Summit on Cybersecurity and Consumer Protection and unveiled the move, which received backing from the US government. Apple Pay will be provided to be used in various government transactions, such as paying entrance charges while visiting a national park.

The company is also looking to integrate Apple Pay in credit cards and purchasing cards given to employees by the government.

In recent news, Apple was reported to be in talks with Brazilian banks to launch Apple Pay in South America.