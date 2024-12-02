US: government agency calls Indian authorities for lower tariff, IP alignment to the West

The government agency’s proposal, contained in the “Trade, Investment, and Industrial Policies in India: Effects on the US” report, also focuses on customs procedures, foreign direct investment (FDI) restrictions, local-content restrictions, treatment of intellectual property (IP), taxes and financial regulations, regulatory uncertainty, and other nontariff measures, indiatimes.com reports. It was prepared at the request of the US House Committee on Ways and Means and the US Senate Committee on Finance.

Bilateral trade between India and the US is nearly USD 62 billion, with the balance of trade in Indias favour to the extent of nearly USD 17 billion. Lawmakers demanded action from the Indian government after the report was released.

Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, has spoken of a pro-growth vision for India and stressed that the bilateral trade between India and the US reaches nearly USD 100 billion.