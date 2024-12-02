US government accepts PayPal, Dwolla payment methods for tax collection

The new payment services will be available through Pay.gov, the governments online collection portal, nydailynews.com reports. In the fiscal year 2014, there was collected USD 3.73 trillion (400 million processed transactions), with nearly 98% of those transactions being settled electronically.

Both Paypal and Dwolla let customers make a transaction without needing to enroll in a system or provide personal information. Customers can use Pay.gov for transactions such as court fees as well as paying for Freedom of Information requests.